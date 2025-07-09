American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 42.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 44,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Healthcare REIT

In other American Healthcare REIT news, CIO Stefan K.L. Oh sold 3,860 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $139,346.00. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 95,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,723.10. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Down 3.0%

American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -132.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $37.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.10.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.32 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -370.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Healthcare REIT

About American Healthcare REIT

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.