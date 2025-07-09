American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives $88.12 Average PT from Brokerages

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.12.

AIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th.

In other American International Group news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $3,845,113.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,764. The trade was a 68.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 194.5% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $83.18 on Friday. American International Group has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $88.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.81 and a 200 day moving average of $80.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently -67.67%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

