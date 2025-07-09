Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.22.
FOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.
FOLD opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.10 and a beta of 0.51. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $12.65.
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.
