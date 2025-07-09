Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.38 and last traded at $20.38. 3,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 4,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.36.

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25.

About Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (ISWN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network International BlackSwan index. The fund tracks an index of two low-correlated assets: international developed equity markets and US Treasurys. The fund uses LEAP options to execute its strategy. ISWN was launched on Jan 26, 2021 and is managed by Amplify.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.