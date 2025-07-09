Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.38 and last traded at $20.38. 3,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 4,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.36.
Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25.
About Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF
The Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (ISWN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network International BlackSwan index. The fund tracks an index of two low-correlated assets: international developed equity markets and US Treasurys. The fund uses LEAP options to execute its strategy. ISWN was launched on Jan 26, 2021 and is managed by Amplify.
