Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Receives $13.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMPL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amplitude from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amplitude from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

In related news, Director Erica Schultz sold 26,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $329,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 92,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,325. This trade represents a 22.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 8,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $106,189.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 79,152 shares in the company, valued at $988,608.48. This represents a 9.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,411 shares of company stock valued at $730,902 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Amplitude by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Amplitude by 33.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amplitude by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Amplitude by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMPL stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. Amplitude has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 31.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The firm had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Amplitude’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

