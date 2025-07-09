AMREP (NYSE:AXR) & Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of AMREP shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.6% of AMREP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Safe and Green Development has a beta of 3.39, meaning that its stock price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMREP has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Safe and Green Development and AMREP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe and Green Development -4,557.49% -803.41% -62.23% AMREP 22.34% 10.56% 10.21%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe and Green Development $210,000.00 7.67 -$8.91 million N/A N/A AMREP $51.37 million 2.47 $6.69 million $2.41 9.93

This table compares Safe and Green Development and AMREP”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AMREP has higher revenue and earnings than Safe and Green Development.

Summary

AMREP beats Safe and Green Development on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safe and Green Development

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single and multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Safe and Green Development Corporation is a subsidiary of Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

About AMREP

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado. Further, the company focuses on selling single-family detached homes and attached homes. As of April 30, 2023, it owned approximately 17,000 acres in Sandoval County, New Mexico. The company owns an approximately 160-acre property in Brighton, Colorado. AMREP Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, Pennsylvania.

