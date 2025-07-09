Amrita Ahuja Sells 1,351 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $93,570.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 324,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,492,531.30. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 21st, Amrita Ahuja sold 10,002 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $564,012.78.

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYZ opened at $67.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.74. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Block from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Block from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Argus set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Block from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

