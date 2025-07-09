Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 14.8% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ADI. Williams Trading set a $260.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.06.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $245.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.80, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $247.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 107.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 180,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,265,104.64. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,147,332.64. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,556 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

