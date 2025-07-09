Analysts Set Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Target Price at C$71.64

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$71.64.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. CIBC set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Definity Financial and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Definity Financial to a “moderate buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$65.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th.
Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.
