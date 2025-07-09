Analysts Set Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target at $7.00

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.
Shares of ESPR opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $3.94.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.97 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.
