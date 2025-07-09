Analysts Set Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Price Target at $25.67

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EYPT shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 29th.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,174.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 13,246.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.67. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). The company had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.27% and a negative net margin of 261.91%. Analysts anticipate that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

About Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

