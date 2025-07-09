Analysts Set Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Price Target at $25.67

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.67.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EYPT shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 29th.
Shares of EYPT stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.67. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06.
Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). The company had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.27% and a negative net margin of 261.91%. Analysts anticipate that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.
