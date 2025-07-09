Analysts Set Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target at $344.82

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $344.82.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $370.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Medpace from $340.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Medpace to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Get Medpace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MEDP

Insider Activity at Medpace

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

In other news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.82, for a total value of $516,715.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,856.36. This trade represents a 36.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 64.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Medpace by 244.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Medpace by 47.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Medpace by 2,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Trading Up 1.1%

Medpace stock opened at $322.50 on Friday. Medpace has a 1-year low of $250.05 and a 1-year high of $459.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $304.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.05.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.61. Medpace had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The firm had revenue of $558.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medpace will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.