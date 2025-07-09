Analysts Set Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) PT at $16.58

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.58.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OSCR shares. Raymond James Financial lowered Oscar Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Oscar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays started coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Oscar Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OSCR

Oscar Health Stock Performance

Shares of OSCR opened at $16.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85. Oscar Health has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Oscar Health’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Oscar Health news, Director Elbert O. Jr. Robinson sold 25,000 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $410,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 64,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,932.16. The trade was a 27.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oscar Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 348.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,360,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051,379 shares during the last quarter. BIT Capital GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 5,711.6% in the 4th quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 4,473,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396,872 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 11,835,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983,325 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,684,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 6,335,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,256 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.