Analysts Set Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) Price Target at $39.80

Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.80.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Trustmark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trustmark

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trustmark

Trustmark Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Trustmark by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Trustmark by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRMK opened at $38.30 on Friday. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $231.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.38 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Research analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Trustmark Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.