Analysts Set Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) PT at $39.80

Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Trustmark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 41.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.08. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.66.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $231.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.38 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 10.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trustmark will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

