Analysts Set Waldencast PLC (NASDAQ:WALD) Target Price at $5.11

Shares of Waldencast PLC (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.11.

Several research firms have recently commented on WALD. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Waldencast from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Waldencast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Waldencast from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WALD

Waldencast Trading Up 0.8%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast

NASDAQ WALD opened at $2.67 on Friday. Waldencast has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WALD. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast during the fourth quarter valued at $780,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast during the first quarter valued at $360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Waldencast by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 50,311 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About Waldencast

(Get Free Report

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.