Analysts Set Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) PT at $22.88

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.88.

WRBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

In other news, Director Youngme E. Moon sold 33,073 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $658,152.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 53,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,993.10. The trade was a 38.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Warby Parker by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Warby Parker by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Warby Parker by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $22.42 on Friday. Warby Parker has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.83 and a beta of 2.09.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

