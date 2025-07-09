Analysts Set Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) Price Target at $388.00

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $388.00.

WAT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $400.00 price target on Waters and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Waters from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

WAT opened at $347.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $349.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Waters has a 12 month low of $279.24 and a 12 month high of $423.56.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 22.02%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Waters will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waters

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in Waters by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 3,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Waters by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Waters by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Waters by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

