Analysts Set WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) PT at $20.50

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on WVE. Wall Street Zen cut WAVE Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 23rd.

Get WAVE Life Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WVE

Insider Buying and Selling at WAVE Life Sciences

Institutional Trading of WAVE Life Sciences

In related news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,000 shares of WAVE Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 282,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,493.15. This trade represents a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in WAVE Life Sciences by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WAVE Life Sciences by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in WAVE Life Sciences by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WAVE Life Sciences by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in WAVE Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAVE Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of WVE stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of -1.01. WAVE Life Sciences has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $16.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WAVE Life Sciences will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

About WAVE Life Sciences

(Get Free Report

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WAVE Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAVE Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.