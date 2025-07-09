Analysts Set YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) Target Price at $41.30

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YPF. Wall Street Zen raised YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup raised YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised YPF Sociedad Anonima to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC raised YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th.

NYSE:YPF opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.01. YPF Sociedad Anonima has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anonima by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,091,392 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,395,000 after buying an additional 840,842 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anonima by 3,099.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 70,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 68,535 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anonima by 191.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 153,616 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 100,820 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anonima during the fourth quarter valued at $3,002,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anonima by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

