Analyzing Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) & The Competition

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) is one of 26 public companies in the “MED – OUTP/HM CRE” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Aveanna Healthcare to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aveanna Healthcare and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aveanna Healthcare 1 3 1 0 2.00 Aveanna Healthcare Competitors 108 902 1364 58 2.56

Aveanna Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $5.20, suggesting a potential upside of 21.50%. As a group, “MED – OUTP/HM CRE” companies have a potential upside of 30.59%. Given Aveanna Healthcare’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aveanna Healthcare has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

88.0% of Aveanna Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of shares of all “MED – OUTP/HM CRE” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Aveanna Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of shares of all “MED – OUTP/HM CRE” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aveanna Healthcare and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aveanna Healthcare $2.02 billion -$10.93 million 214.00 Aveanna Healthcare Competitors $3.78 billion $179.91 million 19.05

Aveanna Healthcare’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Aveanna Healthcare. Aveanna Healthcare is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Aveanna Healthcare has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aveanna Healthcare’s competitors have a beta of 1.15, indicating that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aveanna Healthcare and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aveanna Healthcare 0.26% -15.16% 1.14% Aveanna Healthcare Competitors -12.27% -0.50% -4.12%

Summary

Aveanna Healthcare competitors beat Aveanna Healthcare on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities. The company operates through three segments: Private Duty Services (PDS), Home Health & Hospice (HHH), and Medical Solutions (MS). The PDS segment offers PDN services, which include in-home skilled nursing services to medically fragile children and adults; nursing services in school settings in which its caregivers accompany patients to school; services to patients in its pediatric day healthcare centers; and employer of record support and personal care services, as well as in-clinic and home-based therapy services, such as physical, occupational, and speech services. The HHH segment provides home health services, including in-home skilled nursing services; physical, occupational, and speech therapy services; and medical social and aide services, as well as hospice services for patients and their families when a life-limiting illness no longer responds to cure-oriented treatments. The MS segment offers enteral nutrition supplies and other products, including formulas, supplies, and pumps to adults and children delivered on a periodic or as-needed basis. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

