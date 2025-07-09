Analyzing DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU)

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares DENTSPLY SIRONA and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DENTSPLY SIRONA -24.42% 14.31% 5.37% Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DENTSPLY SIRONA and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DENTSPLY SIRONA $3.79 billion 0.87 -$910.00 million ($4.54) -3.64 Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DENTSPLY SIRONA and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DENTSPLY SIRONA 0 11 2 0 2.15 Green Cures & Botanical Distribution 0 0 0 0 0.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus target price of $20.36, indicating a potential upside of 23.19%. Given DENTSPLY SIRONA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DENTSPLY SIRONA is more favorable than Green Cures & Botanical Distribution.

Volatility & Risk

DENTSPLY SIRONA has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.7% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DENTSPLY SIRONA beats Green Cures & Botanical Distribution on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform. It also provides endodontic products consisting of motorized endodontic handpieces, files, sealers, irrigation needles, and other tools that support root canal procedures; restorative products, including dental ceramics, crowns, and veneers; and preventative products, such as curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers, as well as dental anesthetics, prophylaxis paste, dental sealants, and impression materials. In addition, the company offers SureSmile and Byte aligner solutions; VPro/HyperByte, a high-frequency vibration technology device; SureSmile Simulator, which creates a 3D visualization of a patient's outcome; and Byte Plus for treatment planning. Further, it provides dental implants, digital dentures, crown and bridge porcelain products, bone regenerative and restorative solutions, treatment planning software, and educational programs; dental prosthetics; urology catheters; and other health-related consumables. The company serves professional dental and consumable medical device markets through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as DENTSPLY International Inc. and changed its name to DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. in February 2016. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution

Global Roundtable Corporation operates in the health and wellness business. It also provides products and ancillary services in the mental wellness segment and optical-vision medical care. The company was formerly known as Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. and changed its name to Global Roundtable Corporation in May 2023. Global Roundtable Corporation was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

