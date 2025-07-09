Analyzing Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) & Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) and Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Stock Yards Bancorp and Home Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stock Yards Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00 Home Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Stock Yards Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $77.25, indicating a potential downside of 5.19%. Home Bancorp has a consensus price target of $55.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.00%. Given Home Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Home Bancorp is more favorable than Stock Yards Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Stock Yards Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Stock Yards Bancorp and Home Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stock Yards Bancorp $508.11 million 4.73 $114.54 million $4.14 19.68 Home Bancorp $199.39 million 2.19 $36.43 million $4.78 11.73

Stock Yards Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Home Bancorp. Home Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stock Yards Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stock Yards Bancorp and Home Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stock Yards Bancorp 23.34% 13.02% 1.41% Home Bancorp 18.82% 9.74% 1.11%

Dividends

Stock Yards Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Home Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Stock Yards Bancorp pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Bancorp pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Stock Yards Bancorp has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years and Home Bancorp has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Home Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.5% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of Home Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Home Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stock Yards Bancorp beats Home Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services. This segment also provides securities brokerage services through an arrangement with a third party broker-dealer. The WM&T segment provides investment management, financial and retirement planning, and trust and estate services, as well as retirement plan management for businesses and corporations. It provides services in Louisville, central, eastern, and northern Kentucky, as well as Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Home Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides various loan products comprising one-to four-family first mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, multi-family residential loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities; and offers credit cards and online banking services. Home Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.