Analyzing Lionsgate Studios (LION) & Its Rivals

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “MEDIA CONGLOM” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Lionsgate Studios to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.0% of shares of all “MEDIA CONGLOM” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of shares of all “MEDIA CONGLOM” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lionsgate Studios and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lionsgate Studios 0 3 4 1 2.75 Lionsgate Studios Competitors 270 884 1585 40 2.50

Profitability

Lionsgate Studios presently has a consensus price target of $8.86, suggesting a potential upside of 57.88%. As a group, “MEDIA CONGLOM” companies have a potential upside of 9.77%. Given Lionsgate Studios’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lionsgate Studios is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Lionsgate Studios and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lionsgate Studios -4.02% N/A -0.44% Lionsgate Studios Competitors 1.09% -76.31% 1.96%

Volatility and Risk

Lionsgate Studios has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lionsgate Studios’ competitors have a beta of 3.59, suggesting that their average share price is 259% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lionsgate Studios and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lionsgate Studios $3.20 billion -$128.50 million -13.05 Lionsgate Studios Competitors $9.88 billion -$285.69 million -28.86

Lionsgate Studios’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Lionsgate Studios. Lionsgate Studios is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lionsgate Studios competitors beat Lionsgate Studios on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lionsgate Studios

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

