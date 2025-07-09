Analyzing Phosphate (OTCMKTS:PHOS) and ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

Phosphate (OTCMKTS:PHOS – Get Free Report) and ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Phosphate and ICL Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phosphate N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ICL Group $6.84 billion N/A $407.00 million $0.31 22.71

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ICL Group has higher revenue and earnings than Phosphate.

13.4% of ICL Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Phosphate and ICL Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phosphate 0 0 0 0 0.00 ICL Group 0 3 0 0 2.00

ICL Group has a consensus price target of $6.57, suggesting a potential downside of 6.72%. Given Phosphate’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Phosphate is more favorable than ICL Group.

Profitability

This table compares Phosphate and ICL Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phosphate N/A N/A N/A ICL Group 5.66% 7.86% 4.16%

Summary

ICL Group beats Phosphate on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phosphate

Phosphate Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Mississippi Phosphates Corporation, engages in the production and sale of phosphate fertilizer in Pascagoula, Mississippi. The company also exports its products. Phosphate Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Madison, Mississippi.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products. The Potash segment extracts potash from the Dead Sea; mines and produces potash and salt; produces polysulphate; produces, markets, and sells magnesium and magnesium alloys, as well as related by-products, including chlorine and sylvinite; and sells salt. The Phosphate Solutions segment uses phosphate commodity products to produce specialty products; produces and markets phosphate-based fertilizers, as well as sulphuric acid, green phosphoric acid, and phosphate fertilizers; and manufactures thermal phosphoric acid for various industrial end markets, such as oral care, cleaning products, paints and coatings, water treatment, asphalt modification, construction, and metal treatment. It also develops and produces functional food ingredients and phosphate additives for use in the processed meat, poultry, seafood, dairy, beverage, and baked goods markets; and produces milk and whey proteins for the food ingredients industry. The Growing Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells fertilizers based primarily on nitrogen, potash, and phosphate, including water soluble specialty, liquid, soluble, and controlled-release fertilizers. It sells its products through marketing companies, agents, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Israel Chemicals Ltd. and changed its name to ICL Group Ltd in May 2020. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

