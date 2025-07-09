Analyzing Team (NYSE:TISI) & Rollins (NYSE:ROL)

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) and Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Team shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Rollins shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Team shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Rollins shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Team and Rollins’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Team -5.97% -753.94% -6.18% Rollins 13.78% 37.31% 17.22%

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Team has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rollins has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Team and Rollins”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Team $852.27 million 0.10 -$38.27 million ($11.37) -1.64 Rollins $3.39 billion 7.94 $466.38 million $0.99 56.08

Rollins has higher revenue and earnings than Team. Team is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rollins, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Team and Rollins, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Team 0 0 0 0 0.00 Rollins 0 4 6 0 2.60

Rollins has a consensus price target of $59.90, suggesting a potential upside of 7.89%. Given Rollins’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rollins is more favorable than Team.

Summary

Rollins beats Team on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Team

Team, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services. This segment also provides long-range guided ultrasonic, phased array ultrasonic testing, terminals and storage inspection and management program, rope access, mechanical and pipeline integrity, and heat treating services. The MS segment offers engineered composite repair, emissions control/compliance, hot tapping, valve insertion, field machining, bolted joint integrity, vapor barrier plug and weld testing, and valve management services, as well as leak repair services. Team, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife. It also provides workplace pest control solutions for customers across various end markets, such as healthcare, foodservice, and logistics. In addition, the company offers termite protection services and ancillary services. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchisee operations. The company was formerly known as Rollins Broadcasting, Inc and changed its name to Rollins, Inc. in 1965. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

