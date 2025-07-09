Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.60 and traded as high as $48.32. Anglo American Platinum shares last traded at $47.95, with a volume of 1,210 shares.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.