Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,329,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,769 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $27,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 14.2% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 117,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 17.3% during the first quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $1,660,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NLY opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average is $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.04 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 15.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.34%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.61%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

