Anousheh Ansari Sells 1,000 Shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) Director Anousheh Ansari sold 1,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $222,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,400 shares in the company, valued at $8,108,100. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Anousheh Ansari also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 20th, Anousheh Ansari sold 2,500 shares of Jabil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total value of $518,925.00.
Jabil Price Performance
Shares of JBL stock opened at $221.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98. Jabil, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $227.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.89.
Jabil Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.21%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 110.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Groupe la Francaise lifted its holdings in Jabil by 35.2% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jabil from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.71.
About Jabil
Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).
