Anshul Maheshwari Sells 5,005 Shares of SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 5,005 shares of SiBone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $91,791.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 217,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,210.52. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, May 19th, Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,424 shares of SiBone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $47,219.52.

On Friday, May 16th, Anshul Maheshwari sold 9,585 shares of SiBone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $189,399.60.

On Monday, May 12th, Anshul Maheshwari sold 4,937 shares of SiBone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $93,901.74.

On Wednesday, May 7th, Anshul Maheshwari sold 4,937 shares of SiBone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $83,929.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $774.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SiBone has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

SiBone ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $47.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 million. SiBone had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 15.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that SiBone will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on SiBone from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SiBone in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SiBone in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SiBone by 28.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 83,919 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SiBone by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in SiBone by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiBone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in SiBone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

