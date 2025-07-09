Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,734.50 ($23.58) and traded as high as GBX 1,936 ($26.32). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,919.50 ($26.09), with a volume of 889,333 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($32.63) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.55) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,198.33 ($29.88).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,798.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,734.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.33. The firm has a market cap of £22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.

