Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,734.50 ($23.58) and traded as high as GBX 1,936 ($26.32). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,919.50 ($26.09), with a volume of 889,333 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($32.63) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.55) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,198.33 ($29.88).
Read Our Latest Research Report on Antofagasta
Antofagasta Price Performance
Antofagasta Company Profile
Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Antofagasta
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- EV Tax Credits Are Ending—Here’s Why These 2 Stocks Could Soar
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Don’t Miss Out: 3 Blue-Chips Set to Pop This Earnings Season
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Amazon’s Prime Day Pullback Meets Bullish Golden Cross Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.