Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at BTIG Research

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $100.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 215.85% from the stock’s previous close.

APGE has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APGE opened at $36.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.47. Apogee Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $63.50.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.24. On average, research analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 10,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $454,958.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 238,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,776,419.82. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 15,540 shares of company stock worth $653,093 over the last three months. Company insiders own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 3,560.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

