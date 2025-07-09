Apogee Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:APGE)

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 3,810 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 728% compared to the average daily volume of 460 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 10,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $454,958.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 238,998 shares in the company, valued at $10,776,419.82. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,540 shares of company stock worth $653,093 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APGE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 3,560.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on APGE shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Apogee Therapeutics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Apogee Therapeutics Trading Down 7.2%

APGE stock opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. Apogee Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $63.50. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.93.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.24. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apogee Therapeutics will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

