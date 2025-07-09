AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in AppFolio by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in AppFolio by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in AppFolio by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth $7,061,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Erin Barat sold 4,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.79, for a total value of $1,066,512.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,363.54. This represents a 20.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Mathias Eaton sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.13, for a total value of $233,734.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,828.88. The trade was a 12.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,220 and have sold 11,639 shares valued at $2,547,802. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APPF stock opened at $243.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.72. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.01 and a 12-month high of $274.56. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 0.88.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). AppFolio had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. AppFolio’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APPF. DA Davidson raised AppFolio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on AppFolio from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.43.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

