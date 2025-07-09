Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Trading 2.7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) traded up 2.7% on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $215.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Applied Materials traded as high as $195.25 and last traded at $195.93. 1,736,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 7,403,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.78.

AMAT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $235.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.65.

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,580. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,039,667 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,528,961,000 after buying an additional 487,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,079,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,260,178,000 after buying an additional 253,078 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,230,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,663,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,645 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,588,422,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,338,520 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,356,094,000 after buying an additional 587,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

