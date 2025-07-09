Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAOI

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $44.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.37 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 55.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 145.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Applied Optoelectronics

In other news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 321,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,627.80. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin bought 21,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.22 per share, for a total transaction of $386,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,659,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,227,435.50. The trade was a 1.29% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 39,263 shares of company stock valued at $726,570 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,331,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,354,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 976,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after purchasing an additional 631,128 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,455,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $13,035,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.