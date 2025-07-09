AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Equities researchers at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “sector outperform” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on AppLovin from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, June 26th. HSBC set a $436.00 target price on AppLovin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price (down previously from $560.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AppLovin from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.43.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $344.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.42. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $525.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.24.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 224.65% and a net margin of 37.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AppLovin will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 171,420 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.77, for a total transaction of $64,071,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 221,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,681,287.93. This trade represents a 43.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 400,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.61, for a total value of $149,844,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 221,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,867,103.49. The trade was a 64.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock worth $455,062,980. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

