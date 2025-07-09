Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.14.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AQST shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
AQST opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00.
Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
