ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$27.23 and traded as high as C$28.40. ARC Resources shares last traded at C$28.05, with a volume of 2,827,669 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$28.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

