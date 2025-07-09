ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at UBS Group

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $64.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of ArcBest in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.25.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ArcBest

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $82.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.71. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $55.19 and a 52-week high of $129.83.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $967.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.03 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 7 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 6.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 477.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 338.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 471.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 185.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.