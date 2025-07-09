ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Raised to $89.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on ArcBest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on ArcBest from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded ArcBest from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $82.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $55.19 and a 52-week high of $129.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.71.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). ArcBest had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $967.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.35%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 477.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in ArcBest by 338.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ArcBest by 471.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in ArcBest by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

