ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ARCB. Bank of America upgraded ArcBest from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ArcBest from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on ArcBest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ArcBest from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.25.

ArcBest Stock Up 4.7%

ARCB opened at $82.96 on Monday. ArcBest has a one year low of $55.19 and a one year high of $129.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.16 and its 200-day moving average is $77.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.71.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $967.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.03 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ArcBest will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ArcBest by 477.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in ArcBest by 338.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ArcBest by 471.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in ArcBest by 185.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

