Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Receives $26.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARIS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ARIS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARIS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,663,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARIS opened at $24.31 on Friday. Aris Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.25.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $120.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.72 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Free Report

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.