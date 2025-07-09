Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$68.00 to C$85.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Aritzia traded as high as C$75.72 and last traded at C$74.15, with a volume of 518468 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$74.02.

ATZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Aritzia from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Aritzia from C$82.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$73.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$70.40.

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 30,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.92, for a total value of C$2,037,600.00. Also, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.06, for a total transaction of C$340,300.00. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,042,550 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of C$8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$65.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.51.

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.

