Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$68.00 to C$85.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ATZ. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Aritzia from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. CIBC raised their price target on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Aritzia from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.40.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Aritzia

Aritzia Stock Down 0.1%

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of ATZ opened at C$74.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$36.51 and a 1 year high of C$75.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$65.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.92, for a total value of C$2,037,600.00. Also, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.06, for a total value of C$340,300.00. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $4,042,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Aritzia

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.