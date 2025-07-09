Arlington Trust Co LLC Has $4.30 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Arlington Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.13.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $174.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.67. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,844,050. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

