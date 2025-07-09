Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Rating Increased to Buy at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital upgraded shares of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. D. Boral Capital currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, D Boral Capital downgraded shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Artelo Biosciences Stock Up 11.0%

Shares of ARTL stock opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Artelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $25.58.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($3.54). As a group, research analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

