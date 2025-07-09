Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 272.72 ($3.71) and traded as high as GBX 283 ($3.85). Ashoka India Equity Investment shares last traded at GBX 280 ($3.81), with a volume of 182,603 shares trading hands.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £470.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 274.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 272.72.

About Ashoka India Equity Investment

ASHOKA INDIA EQUITY INVESTMENT TRUST IS A HIGH CONVICTION, LONG-ONLY INVESTMENT TRUST, INVESTING MAINLY IN SECURITIES LISTED IN INDIA AND LISTED SECURITIES OF COMPANIES WITH A SIGNIFICANT PRESENCE IN INDIA

