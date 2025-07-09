ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $840.00 to $890.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ASML. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

Get ASML alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $794.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $754.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $723.88. ASML has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 51.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 322.2% in the first quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 740.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.