ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading 1.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.3% during trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $840.00 to $890.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ASML traded as high as $796.33 and last traded at $795.66. Approximately 495,781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,704,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $785.09.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.
The firm has a market capitalization of $312.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $754.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $723.88.
ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 51.82% and a net margin of 28.32%. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.
ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.
